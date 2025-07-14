Travis Kelce's old pal Eric Stonestreet gushes over Taylor Swift romance

Eric Stonestreet played Cameron Tucker on 'Modern Family'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have an unexpected shipper.

Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker in the hit sitcom, goes way back with the NFL star. Speaking to Page Six, Stonestreet couldn’t help but gush over Kelce’s romance with the international popstar.

“Travis is awesome. I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him,” he told the outlet during the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection earlier this week.

“She deserves a great guy, and he’s a great guy,” the 53-year-old actor added.

The Grammy-winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, have been dating for almost two years now. The lovebirds debuted their romance in September 2023 when Swift attended one of Kelce’s games with his mom, Donna Kelce after months of speculation.

Since then, the power couple have stolen hearts worldwide as they unapologetically flaunt their love and show up to support each other’s careers.

Recently, the Tortured Poet’s Department hitmaker joined Kelce at his Tight End University event and even put up a surprise performance at the after party.

With wedding rumours swirling nonstop, Stonestreet admitted “it would be amazing” if he got an invite, but noted that he “wouldn’t want to force [his] way in there.”