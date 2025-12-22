Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz engaged?

Zoe Kravitz sparks engagement rumours with Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been sparking romance rumours since August 2025.

However, the duo have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship.

Recently, Kravitz has sparked engagement rumours to Styles during their latest outing.

Photos shared by The Sun showed the actress enjoying a romantic stroll with the former One Direction star. But, what caught everyone's attention was a chunky gold band on Kravitz's ring finger.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz take their romance to a new level?

It is pertinent to mention that the accessory seemed to be same Kravitz was seen wearing last month.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles confirmed their relationship by stepping out on several strolls together across the Europe and the United States.

Moreover, friends close to the couple have claimed that they are "barely apart."

An insider told the outlet, "Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love. It's a real honeymoon period and they're barely apart."

Adding, "Zoe has to get back to work on a film so she's coming to the UK and will be staying with Harry while she's here."

"They've had an amazing summer together and things are only getting more serious between them," the source added.