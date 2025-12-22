'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo shares his biggest pet peeve

Lucas Bravo, famously known for playing the role of "hot chef" Gabriel in Netflix's Emily in Paris has revealed what he hates most.

During his conversation with People Magazine, Lucas shared his biggest pet peeves.

The actor said, "I hate small talk. I hate talking about the weather and stuff like that."

Adding, "I don’t have time for this."

However, Lucas admitted that he loves "deep" conversations, saying, "So what is my Roman Empire? I can’t get enough deep conversations — talking about unconditional love and boundaries and self-love and patterns and how to evolve and grow and and the ways to do it."

"I love having those conversations with people," he noted.

Just days after the release of Emily in Paris season 5 on Netflix, Lucas bravo discussed his 2026 work plans.

He told the outlet, "I have some great, great projects lined up — I’m booked until next December."

"So I honestly can’t wait to get to those projects, because I’m getting into a lot of diverse, crazy challenging roles, and I’ve been waiting for that for a long time. I’ve been working hard to get here," Lucas said.

As the latest season of Emily in Paris has been released on Netflix on December 18, it has yet not revealed if the show will be renewed for season 6.