Sarah Ferguson risks more harm with her plans: ‘She’s barely got relationships left’

A commentator has just come forward to ring alarm bells about a danger that Fergie is at risk of putting the Firm in, due to her need for financial stability.

The writer, royal reporter Jasmine Carey penned her warning in an opinion piece for Express where she dove into the ramifications.

In her eyes, “Sarah Ferguson could be about to make her biggest mistake yet,” given how “for weeks now, it has been rumoured that the former duchess could be planning a big comeback after her big downfall.”

For those unversed, this comes just as reports have begun to circulate about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being moved to an estate on Sandringham that has been dubbed a ‘shoe-box’ accommodation for the former Duke who resided in a 30-bedroom abode for years.

With Fergie not set to join him in this new home, that King Charles will be funding from his private coffers, Ms Carey wrote, “And what do a lot of famous people do for money when all else fails? Write a book. However, I am certain that if Sarah did this, it would be her biggest mistake and would wreak more havoc on her life than anything that has come before.”

After all, “just look at the problems publishing ‘Spare’ caused for Prince Harry?” she pointed out. “He might have liked his memoir, but his royal relatives certainly didn’t. And the same would happen for Sarah. If she were to write a tell-all book, it would cause more harm than good.”

Before concluding she also weighed out the pros and cons before saying, “Yes, she may receive a massive paycheck in the mail, but at what cost? The good relationships she has left are believed to be few and far between, and writing a book could cause problems between Sarah and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are famously close-knit,” as well she warned.