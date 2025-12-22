Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend time together in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted spending time together during a festive shopping outing in Los Angeles.

The exes were also joined by Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, for the Sunday outing.

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, were spotted browsing at the Brentwood Country Mart, where they checked several upscale stores, including Sézane and Doen, before stopping at Farmshop to eat together.

Lopez wore a flowing A-line halter dress with white polka dots, styled with a white knit sweater, cowboy boots, and a small leather handbag. Affleck opted for a relaxed but coordinated look, wearing a taupe button-down shirt and a matching blazer over brown trousers and lace-up boots.

Meanwhile, thirteen-year-old Samuel kept it casual in a gray T-shirt, cream sweatpants, and sneakers.

Samuel is the youngest of Affleck’s three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, alongside Violet, 20, and Fin, 16. Lopez shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The low-key outing appeared to be part of last-minute holiday preparations.

The sighting came just a week after the former couple crossed paths at a school play featuring Lopez’s child Emme and Affleck’s child Fin.

Although Lopez and Affleck divorced in August 2024 after two years of marriage, they have remained involved in each other’s children’s lives and attended school and work events together.