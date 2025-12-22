Ethan Slater clarifies relationship status with Ariana Grande amid breakup rumors

Ethan Slater has proved that his relationship with Ariana Grande is still going strong.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old actor was seen supporting his longtime girlfriend backstage as she hosted Saturday Night Live.

In two photos shared by Ariana's close friend, Elizabeth Gillies, on Instagram, the Gen V actor can be seen hanging out in the singer's dressing room.

It comes a week after the Bang Bang songstress dismissed breakup rumors by posting a clip of Ethan reflecting on his character in Wicked: For Good.

The two previously dismissed split speculation in November while attending the NYC premiere of the musical fantasy.

In a gushing caption, Elizabeth lauded Ariana for her stellar performance on the late-night show.

"Nobody does it like you, dingus. What a treat it is to watch you use your many talents and gifts and use them so effortlessly well. Another brilliant episode," she wrote.

For those unversed, Ethan and Ariana began dating in July 2023. The two met for the first time on the set of the musical movie, Wicked.