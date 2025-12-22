Ciara shares 'exciting' plans for next year

Ciara has revealed her exciting plans for next year.

Speaking to People magazine, the 40-year-old singer said that she is planning a new tour for 2026.

“Oh my gosh, 2026, man. I'm manifesting more joy, more music, more success, you know what I'm saying?” said the Grammy winner singer.

“More zeros, you know what I'm saying? All that good stuff. I'm manifesting all the good things, okay? And [a] tour. Yeah, I'm excited," added Ciara.

The Level Up hitmaker then asked what she thinks of her music reaching new audiences through TikTok.

To which, Ciara replied, “I have been very fortunate that pretty much all of my songs have, you know, rang really loud throughout the years … [and] have actually been a lot of the trending songs [on TikTok] over the past years, which has been a blessing and it keeps me young, which I love."

“There's nothing better than when you hear … my family members or, you know, I hear young teenagers being like, ‘I just heard [2006’s] ‘Get Up’ for the first time,’" continued the Goodies songstress.

“I’m like, ‘Where you've been at?’” she joked. “But you know, those moments actually, they make me smile so big because I feel like it helps me to stay connected as an artist. And it's very motivating … I can tell you, I can never get enough of [2018’s] ‘Level Up’ just continuing to trend and re-trend, you know?”

“As an independent artist, it's just been a blessing when you put out music and your fans love it and the whole world sings it with you and it trends on platforms like TikTok. So, really proud of that,” added Ciara.