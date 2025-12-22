‘Disgraced’ Andrew seemingly ‘loses it’ as teddy bears become his only companions

Former Prince Andrew seems to have lost it completely as sources claim he is leaning on his large collection of teddy bears while struggling with the loss of his home amid ongoings scrutiny over past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Radar Online, the former Duke of York has become increasingly isolated and emotionally fragile and treats the toys as his only companions.

A source revealed that years of public criticism, including fallout from the Epstein controversy, have left him unable to cope with change.

"He treats the bears as if they're real, insisting that the move from Royal Lodge will be difficult for them because, in his view, it's their home too,” they said of Andrew.

"Being forced to move seems to have triggered a full-blown meltdown. He keeps insisting the bears won't handle the change, almost as if he's projecting his own feelings onto them like a child would."

Another palace insider revealed that while “it may seem ridiculous, he's in a truly pitiable state,” adding, “The bears, along with his late mother's corgis, are the only companions he trusts.”

“People are quietly saying he's on the verge of completely losing it,” the source shared. "Andrew was coddled by his mother throughout his life.

“She indulged him completely, and as a result, he never really matured. Now in his sixties, he remains remarkably immature because he was never forced to grow up – which partly explains his childish obsession with his bears."