Michael Shannon opens up about wild ride in Hollywood

Michael Shannon recently admitted that his acting journey has been all over the place.

At 50, he's made a name for himself in Hollywood with standout roles in Groundhog Day, The Shape of Water and Knives Out.

Still Michael said that there was never a straight path and things just happened along the way as he rolled with it.

The star shared with The Independent: "There was no catapult, you know, the meteoric rise to whatever."

Over the years, Michael treated acting as a job rather than a hobby, and his outlook shifted as he became more focused and practical about his work.

He continued: "I started acting about 35 years ago, so if something hadn’t changed in that time, that would be a problem.

"Now it’s kind of my job. You know, the way that people have jobs; it’s what I do. What’s become the most important thing is telling the story."

Michael initially enjoyed being in the spotlight but in recent years, he has grown tired of the constant attention from fans.

Michael added, "I’m not here to sign a bunch of pictures that they can sell on the internet, so that’s a drag."