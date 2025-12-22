Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie, Beatrice steer clear of Andrew amid troubling behaviour

Former Prince Andrew’s strange behaviour is going mostly unchecked with an insider revealing that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are keeping their distance.

According to Radar Online, the former Duke of York, who is used to a life of privilege, is struggling to cope with losing his royal titles, home and royal status.

And now, with palace staff concerned about his mental health, his family seems unsure how to confront him.

A source revealed that Andrew spends much of his time talking to teddy bears, throwing tantrums and watching TV or playing games.

"Even his ex Sarah, and his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice are hesitant to confront him about his strange behavior, so he goes completely unchecked, with only staff around who would never dare challenge him,” the insider revealed.

They added, "He's completely isolated now – all the social climbers and hangers-on drawn to his money and status have disappeared.

“With that gone and reality closing in, he's spiraling. It's a stark reminder of what happens when someone is spoiled for decades and never held accountable for their actions."

"As well as chatting with his bears and throwing literal tantrums in front of them about how he has lost everything that meant anything to him, he passes his time watching TV and gaming."