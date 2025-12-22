Tyra Banks wants this iconic ’90s accessory to make a comeback

Tyra Banks says she wants to see tight choker-style necklaces made from black string or ribbon revived.

The supermodel, 52, made the admission at the world premiere of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

“I love the ’90s,” she said, pointing to tight choker-style necklaces made from black string or ribbon. “They were so simple and so cheap. Please come back. Make it happen,” she added, laughing.

Banks also spoke about the unexpected success of her latest business venture: hot ice cream, which launched in September through her brand Smize & Dream.

The warm, drinkable dessert, often topped with whipped cream or nuts, debuted at the brand’s flagship store in Sydney, Australia, and quickly went viral online.

Banks admitted she never expected the concept to take off so quickly. She believes the name played a big role, explaining that the contrast between “hot” and “ice cream” instantly grabs attention and sparks curiosity.