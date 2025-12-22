Travis Kelce makes headlines before stepping onto the field

Travis Kelce is known for his stunning performances during the games, but in his latest match, attention diverted to him before he appeared on the field.



It was his outfit: a brown crewneck sweater, a black beanie, and a long overcoat. Though his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is already out of the playoffs, his pre-game look against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium appears calm and confident.

Meanwhile, his fiancée, Taylor Swift, has not attended the match; however, in a recent docuseries, End of an Era: The Life of a Showgirl, she shed light on the workout routine she followed six months before her tour.

"I've never worked out this much in my life—it's horrible," she says, adding, "I really had to up my game in terms of physical training."

"Six months ahead of my first rehearsal, I was running on the treadmill every single day at the tempo of the songs that I was playing while singing them out loud. Anything's hard when you're scaling the entire length of an NFL stadium.”

"I think I run like eight miles in this show," the pop icon adds, referring to her hit tour.

"There are a lot of things that we pulled off on this tour that I've never even attempted on past tours. I think the longest show I ever did before was two hours and fifteen minutes."

The End of an Era is streaming on Disney+.