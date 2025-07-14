Britney Spears faces major disappointment about much-anticipated project

Britney Spears gets ‘negative thoughts’ about exciting project

Britney Spears’ thrilling project, which was set to commemorate her legacy in pop culture, has met with a severe setback.

The 43-year-old pop icon signed off her biopic to be made, based on her memoir, The Woman In Me, last year which sparked a lot of buzz.

However, the Toxic hitmaker is now seriously re-considering the project after she started to have “negative thoughts,” according to RadarOnline.

The biopic’s production is now “grinding to a halt” with no plans for when it will be picked back up again.

A source close to the matter shared, "The wheels have come to a grinding halt on Britney. There was a lot of excitement about acquiring the rights to The Woman In Me, but then Britney had some concerns. She found discussing her past very traumatic, and it prompted negative thoughts."

Speaking of Jon Chu who was working on the biopic, the insider continued, "So for that stuff to then be put together in a film version and visually relived is a real issue. Jon and Britney need time to work through his vision of the film and her needs too. That just has not materialised so far.”

After Chu hinted at being in the “very, very early” stages of the biopic in January, the source now said, “Everything has come to a halt. Jon has a lot of other projects to get on with. He doesn’t need to wait around given he is one of the hottest names in the business.”