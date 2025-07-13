Kelly Clarkson grateful for ‘magical first night’ of Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson finally takes stage after canceling first two shows

Kelly Clarkson is feeling nothing but gratitude after kicking off her Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency with an intimate atmosphere.

The American Idol alum returned to the stage on Friday, July 11, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her first show of the new residency.

To mark the special night, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a few snapshots from her debut performance, along with a sweet message for her fans.

"Thank you so much for such a magical first night! I’m still on such a high from all the fans! I had so much fun [star eyes emoji] #StudioSessions #KellyInVegas #OopsNoMoreTequila," she wrote.

Originally slated to begin on July 4, the show was postponed due to health concerns, leading the Stronger songstress to cancel the first two scheduled performances at the last minute.

After the sudden delay, when Clarkson, 43, finally took the stage she apologised to the ticket holders and all her fans.

Her admirers accepted her apology with love and understanding to enjoy the event, which was designed to feel like a real recording studio in keeping with the Studio Sessions theme.

The walls were adorned with framed photos, soft lighting bathed the stage in glow, and live musicians, backup vocalists, and greenery gave the performance space a personal, cosy vibe.

"I love being in the studio, and that's where this entire idea came from," A Moment Like This singer shared. "[I'll] give you a little sneak peek of what we do, and there's nothing like getting in the studio with a bunch of musicians and just vibing with each other. You're feeding off everyone’s emotional state, and it's just really cool."

Clarkson’s residency continues through August during which she will be having ample amount of time to make up for the cancelled gigs.