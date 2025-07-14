Richard Ashcroft roasts fan for not knowing 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'

Richard Ashcroft had fans laughing at Heaton Park after he addressed a viral video that left music lovers both amused and shocked.

The Verve frontman poked fun at a concertgoer who was caught using Shazam to identify Bitter Sweet Symphony, one of the most recognisable songs in British music.

The video was captioned: "Imagine not knowing the greatest song of all time', and quickly went viral online, with many Verve fans furious by the perceived slight and declaring the fan in question didn't deserve their ticket."

Fans online reacted fast as some found it funny while others were shocked someone did not know the song.

Many said the person should have let a true fan take that seat.

Ashcroft finally reacted to the clip during his recent show in Manchester.

Without naming the fan, he made a playful comment that drew loud cheers from the audience. He then performed the track with the same passion that made it a global anthem.

The moment showed Ashcroft’s ability to take a viral mishap in stride and turn it into something memorable.

However, rather than respond with criticism, Richard Ashcroft chose humour.