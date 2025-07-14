Travis Kelce makes touching admission about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift during golf event

Taylor Swift is “the best girlfriend in the world” and Travis Kelce agrees.

The 35-year-old NFL star attended the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada on Saturday, July 12, where a fan cheered him on by mentioning his pop superstar girlfriend.

The fan shouted, "You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it!" to Travis as he was getting ready to hit the balls, as per an X video.

Reacting to the fan, Travis replied, "Good point!"

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared at the annual golf event with his brother Jason Kelce and dad Ed Kelce.

The brothers kicked off the competition on Friday, July 11, where they made headlines for their interactions.

While talking to a reporter, Jason called Travis his “best friend on the planet” sharing that they have gotten closer with age and talk every day.

"We get to talk once a week, and our families are close. He's a great uncle. I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private... We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week," the former athlete told press.