Brandon Blackstock’s daughter opens up about losing 'a piece of my heart'

Brandon Blackstock’s daughter makes heartfelt statement days after father’s death

Brandon Blackstock’s daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, was hit by the news of her father’s demise while she was preparing for the arrival of her baby girl and she has only now addressed the sad news.

The 23-year-old daughter of the talent agent who passed away at 48, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 19, and shared a heartbreaking tribute to her dad.

Savannah posted a carousel of pictures with her dad, the first being one from her wedding, and wrote a lengthy caption.

“My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way,” she began.

“Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day,” Savannah continued.

The Florida Realtor went on to share that she is grateful to her father for gifting her the gift of faith as she wrote, “he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”

Savannah concluded, “Heaven gained an angel. I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely.”

The photos featured Brandon enjoying his time with his daughter and her husband, Quentin Lee, as well as the couple’s son, Luke, 3.