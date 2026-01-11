Krys Marshall reveals how her son reacts to becoming big brother

Krys Marshall recently revealed how her 2-year-old son feels about becoming a big brother while sharing a pregnancy update.

The 42-year-old American model, who debuted her baby bump at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, welcomed her first child in 2023 with husband, Ted Dolan. Now, the couple is expecting their second child.

On Sunday, January 4, at the 31st Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, Marshall told PEOPLE magazine how she, Dolan, and their son are feeling ahead of their second child’s arrival.

She said, “Overall, I’m feeling really good. This is our second baby, so it’s kind of like old hat, I’m familiar with it. I just feel so blessed — baby is healthy, I’m healthy and I’m excited for this next little chapter.”

More than two years after the birth of their first child, the For All Mankind star attended the Critics' Choice Awards in style while hugging her baby bump.

“I am wearing a German designer called Sehnsucht, and I wanted to wear something that felt celebratory of womanhood in this kind of crazy time where your body is sort of not your own,” Marshall shared.

Notably, her campaign dress had an embellished turtleneck top and a skirt that draped at the waistline.

“It was also important to me that I did something that felt sort of subdural and kind of formal. Most of all, I feel comfortable, thank God,” Marshall noted.