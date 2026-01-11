Alan Rickman views on playing villain roles revealed

Emma Thompson on Alan Rickman playing villains: ‘He was tired’

Alan Rickson, who died in 2016, is known for playing iconic villain roles of Hans Gruber, Severus Snape, and the Sheriff of Nottingham.



But in reality, he was tired of being typecast as a villain. This was revealed by Emma Thompson, his co-star in Sense and Sensibility in 1995.

"Alan Rickman, God rest him, he was so happy to be playing someone heroic and nice,” she told GQ. "Because he was so fed up with people wanting him to be the Sheriff of Nottingham.”

The British star left an indelible mark on the industry with his excellent performances, particularly in the Harry Potter franchise.

Appearing in all installments, Alan made a strong bond with the film series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Before her passing away, the actor on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast raved about the success the trio achieved in their careers.

“You watch that situation, and as much as I was only doing it for seven weeks, they were doing it for 52 weeks. This was their life from 12 to 22. And you would watch it from the sidelines at times and throw the odd lifeline in because there was so little time for that."

It is worth noting that Alan died of pancreatic cancer.