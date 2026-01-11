Adam Sandler gives funniest speech after receiving award

Adam Sandler jokes about growing old and movies he will make in acceptance speech

Adam Sandler, who is known for quirky acts, did not deliver a serious speech when given a Career Achievement Award at AARP Movies for Grownups.



Instead, what he does during his acceptance speech is what he does best: cracking jokes.

He began with joking about his age, saying, “A lot of people said to me, ‘Sandman, getting an AARP award means that you’re old now.’ As I say, it’s not because of this award. I’ve got 10 other reasons that you know I am f***** old.”

Then, the 59-year-old shares those 10 reasons.

“The other day, I had to swallow a Viagra to take a piss. And I had to call my doctor because the piss lasted for more than four hours and the font on my phone is so big that my texts can be read by anyone with a window seat on a Delta flight," the actor says.

He also adds, “At my high school reunion, I spent most of the night saying, ‘I’m so sorry to hear that."

“None of my toenails is the same color anymore. If I take my socks off, it looks like a fucking pack of Crayola crayons," the Happy Gilmore star shares another reason.

“When I receive the Academy Awards screeners, even though I press play on 44 different movies, I can only stay awake for a combined total of eight minutes," says Adam, which left the audience in stitches.

In addition to honouring his work, Adam's latest film, Jay Kelly, is streaming on Netflix.