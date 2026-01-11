'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper says THIS keeps him grounded amid growing success

Owen Cooper recently got candid and revealed how he stays level-headed amid growing fame after the success of Adolescence.

For those unaware, the 16-year-old English actor portrayed Jamie Miller in the 2025 psychological crime drama television series created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham for Netflix.

Cooper’s captivating performance as Jamie in Adolescence has won him the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television award at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

He has also secured a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2025.

While conversing with reporters in the press room after winning the Critics Choice Award, Cooper shared how he keeps his feet on the ground after his role in Adolescence, which earned him widespread acclaim.

He said, “I’ve got my family around me [and] I’ve got amazing friends, you know? I’ve got amazing people around me.”

The rising star unveiled, “I went to school the day after Adolescence came out, and it was just the same. I tried to keep it the same.”

“I’ve got the best support, best protection, so I can’t not keep my feet on the ground,” Cooper stated.

It is pertinent to mention that his forthcoming project is Wuthering Heights, which will be released on February 13, 2026.

Owen Cooper will be playing the role of Heathcliff.