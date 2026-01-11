Andrea Martin credits 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Michael Constantine for THIS

Andrea Martin revealed which of her My Big Fat Greek Wedding co-star became the glue that held the film in place.

The 78-year-old American actress conversed with PEOPLE magazine at the opening night of the new Broadway show Bug at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Martin, who played Aunt Voula in the 2002 romantic comedy film, stated that the late Michael Constantine was “greatly missed” on the set of the most recent film.

Referring to Constantine, who portrayed Gus Portokalos in the widely successful My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, she said, “I’ll never forget Michael Constantine, who [played] the father.”

“And he was really missed from the last movie. [He] was such a presence and held the movie together. So he was greatly missed,” Martin noted.

For those unaware, Constantine appeared in 2002’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding and 2016’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

He passed away from natural causes after a prolonged illness at the age of 94 on August 31, 2021, according to his agent.

It is pertinent to mention that the latest film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise was released in 2023.