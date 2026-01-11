Paul Thomas Anderson doesn't approve of Leonardo DiCaprio’s death in 'Titanic' after 28 years

Paul Thomas Anderson recently stated that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack Dawson in Titanic should not have died.

For those unaware, in the 1997 epic historical romance film written and directed by James Cameron, DiCaprio was cast opposite Kate Winslet, who played Rose DeWitt Bukater.

All the characters were on the Titanic, which set sail from Southampton, England, to New York City in 1912. Unfortunately, the historic and giant ship hit an iceberg and ultimately sank, claiming the lives of 1500 people during its Atlantic voyage.

The movie mainly shows the love between poor Jack and upper-class Rose, who find eternal love in each other during their transient trip ahead of Jack freezing to death, sacrificing his life for Rose.

According to Daily Mail, DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another director, Thomas, articulated his thoughts about the death of Jack by drowning 28 years after the release of the blockbuster movie, Titanic.

The 55-year-old American filmmaker urged that Jack should have lived because there was “definitely room” for him on the makeshift raft next to Rose.

He admitted that he often pondered why Jack did not get on that floating “f*** door” with Rose. “There was definitely room.”

In 2022, Winslet also voiced her thoughts about Jack’s death in Titanic, confessing that she did not believe DiCaprio’s character could have survived.

She said, “You’ve heard it here, for the first time, yes he could have fit, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn’t.”

“All I can tell you is I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves, I really do.”

“If you put two adults on a standup paddleboard, it becomes immediately extremely unstable, that is for sure,” Winslet shared.