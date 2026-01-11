Photo: Lily Allen doubles down on efforts to find new home post David Harbour split

Lily Allen is reportedly on the hunt for a new home as she begins a fresh chapter following her split from David Harbour.

According to Daily Mail, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter is planning to settle in London after leaving the former couple's Brooklyn townhouse.

She is said to be working with a £5 million budget as she searches for the perfect place to start over.

A source close to the situation told the outlet, “Lily is flashing the cash and she wants to find the perfect home. She is starting afresh after her split and wants the right property for herself and her two daughters."

“She's looking at many places to find the right one,” the insider added.

The move comes as Allen has been open about how the transition has affected her family.

On her Miss Me? podcast, the singer revealed that daughters Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13, are struggling to adjust after relocating from New York City back to the UK following the end of her marriage.

“My kids are f***ing mental at the moment,” Allen said candidly.

“They are really developing their personalities. It's just a lot. There's a lot of questions. There's a lot of change in our lives at the moment."

"We've changed houses, we've changed countries, we've changed schools, and it's a lot.”