Nikki Glaser clarifies one thing ahead of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards hosting

Nikki Glaser has clarified that she will not refrain from poking fun at celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The 41-year-old American comedian and actress chatted with PEOPLE magazine at the Golden Globes' red carpet rollout event at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, January 8, 2026.”

Voicing her thoughts, Glaser said when it comes to making fun of luminaries, "Everyone is fair game. I really feel that way.”

She continued, "I was even thinking, like, 'Oh, I'll leave plus ones alone, they don't deserve it. They're not there being honored,' but I feel like [that's fair].”

"There's some people that are protected figures, and, like, other people might get upset on their behalf, but that's really none of my business. And if the person that I'm doing the joke to laughs, I think that's a reason enough for me to do it,” the Dancing with the Stars dancer explained.

For those unaware, she made her hosting debut at the Golden Globes in 2025, becoming the first solo female host in the history of award shows.

Just after a few weeks, Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne announced that Glaser would also host the 2026 awards, applauding her “refreshing spark and fearless wit."

Notably, the FBoy Island star is keeping her past success in mind as plans for her 2026 jabs, explaining, "I'm not gonna be so mean that anyone is going to hate me for the rest of their careers, or I'm gonna have to avoid them the rest of mine.”

"I'm writing from a place of love, and I wouldn't do a joke about someone that I actually didn't like,” she clarified. “So, if I do write a joke about you or do a joke to you, it's because I admire you and I think that you are probably cool and have a good sense of humor.”

"I don't do jokes about people who I just don't think are cool, and that I don't really even care to talk to or give the time of day,” Nikki Glaser noted.