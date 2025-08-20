Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce’s podcast rises to New Heights with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce take the crown for No.1 podcast after Taylor Swift interview

Taylor Swift’s appearance has been a lucky charm for Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, as it has gained record-breaking views.

The Kelce brothers invited the pop superstar, 35, to their podcast where they have candid chats with each other and their guests which vary from football stars, athletes, to celebrities.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was the guest on their August 12 episode in which she showed a rarely seen side of her personality to fans, with her jokes, quirks, and vulnerable conversation.

Since the special episode went live, it has climbed up to 19 million views on YouTube and broken records all across podcast streaming platforms.

Following the milestone, The Hollywood Reporter ranked the podcast as Number 1 in their list of best podcasts.

The outlet took to Instagram and wrote, “For the fourth straight year, THR presents its tally of the on-air talent and dealmakers who are making the biggest waves in podcasting,” in the caption.

⁠The caption continued, “Whether they’re behind the mic or behind the scenes, these trailblazers are steering the maturing medium through an increasingly crowded landscape and critical transitions to video and AI.”⁠