Dakota Johnson walks off stage after co-star’s shocking revelation

Dakota Johnson, iconic star who is no stranger to controversies, recently made headlines after an unexpected moment at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Splitsville.

During the onstage conversation with her cast, the 35-year-old star suddenly walked away, leaving the audience both surprised and entertained by her sudden act.

The incident happened when her co-star Nicholas Braun shared a detail about filming that Johnson clearly did not see coming. Braun explained that he learned a card trick for the movie only on the morning of the shoot with help from fellow actor Kyle Marvin.

“He taught me how to hide a card in my hand,” the 37-year-old actor said while recalling the process.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress, dressed in a black leather maxi skirt and oversized blazer, looked stunned by the revelation. “Nick. I thought — Wait, Kyle taught you this?” she asked, clearly taken aback. When Braun confirmed, she responded with, “I hate this f—–g movie,” before standing up, dropping her microphone and walked off the stage.

However, the crowd erupted in laughter and applause by the actress’ act.

The Saturday Night actor tried to clarify, saying that the trick only finalised the night before and that he definitely didn’t spend weeks preparing. Johnson pressed him again, clearly amused but also annoyed before leaving in mock frustration.

The funny clip has since gone viral on TikTok, sparking a wave of reactions online. Fans are now debating whether Johnson’s dramatic exit was genuine irritation or just a playful stunt.

Directed by Michael Angelo Covino, Splitsville is being promoted as an “unromantic comedy” about tangled relationships.