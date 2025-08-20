Nicole Kidman embraces natural self amid divorce rumours from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban tied knot in June, 2006

Nicole Kidman stunned fans with rare glimpse into a recent family vacation.

The Babygirl actress took to Instagram August 19 to put up a carousal of pictures and video cherishing ‘summer memories’.

What caught the attention of the fans of the 58-year-old was her return to her natural hair look.

Kidman stunned fans as she showed off her natural curly hair in rare family snaps.

In sweet photos, she can be seen with her strawberry blonde coils let loose as she hugged her 17-year-old and 14-year-old while standing on the room’s balcony.

Another photo included her younger sister Antonio Kidman and niece Lucia Hawley.

She captioned the post as, “Summer memories [Love] Now back to school.”

Her comments section got flooded with compliments and praise.

Reese Witherspoon, Her Big Little Lies coactor, remarked, “Look at all that gorgeous hair!”

American-Australian actress’ A Family Affair costar, Joey King wrote: “Look at those waves so beautiful.”

Other netizens also jumped in to shower the actress with love.

One social media user wrote, “THE WAVY HAIR OMG YESSSS.”

Another added, “Love your hair natural.”

For the unversed, currently fans are speculating that all is not good in the marriage of Kidman and Urban.

Even his absence on the family vacation also seemed to confirm fans doubts.

However, it has been reported that the country singer is on his tour giving performances around Australia.