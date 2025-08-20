Post Malone shocks fans with unexpected Kim Kardashian collaboration

American rapper and singer Post Malone has done it again, leaving fans speechless with a shocker no one saw coming.

The Rockstar singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 19, to share an unexpected collaboration with none other than Kim Kardashian.

In a series of photos and a short video, the 30-year-old rapper ditched his usual edgy aesthetic for a full country moment by posing in a camouflage outfit, accompanied by a brown horse.

The musician, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, gave major ranch-core vibes, and fans couldn’t get enough.

"On the ranch with @skims," he captioned the post, instantly sending the internet into a frenzy. The comments section lit up with reactions ranging from delight to disbelief.

"We love country Posty! [smiley with cowboy hat emoji]," one fan gushed, while another shouted, "Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh [heart eyes emoji]."

A third wrote, "Why can’t I heart this more than once [flame and star eyes emoji]."

Others were caught off guard in a delightful way. "Is this some sick joke? I’m unwell [heart eyes emoji]," one fan joked.

Another added, "Did not see this coming at all," while a third chimed in with, "You’ve got to be kidding me [emotional and handshake emoji]."

The Congratulations singer modeling Kardashian’s designs was the surprising collab fans didn’t know they needed, making the post all the more intriguing.