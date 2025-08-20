Post Malone shocks fans with unexpected Kim Kardashian collaboration

American rapper and singer Post Malone has done it again, leaving fans speechless with a shocker no one saw coming.
The Rockstar singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 19, to share an unexpected collaboration with none other than Kim Kardashian.
In a series of photos and a short video, the 30-year-old rapper ditched his usual edgy aesthetic for a full country moment by posing in a camouflage outfit, accompanied by a brown horse.
The musician, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, gave major ranch-core vibes, and fans couldn’t get enough.
"On the ranch with @skims," he captioned the post, instantly sending the internet into a frenzy. The comments section lit up with reactions ranging from delight to disbelief.
"We love country Posty! [smiley with cowboy hat emoji]," one fan gushed, while another shouted, "Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh [heart eyes emoji]."
A third wrote, "Why can’t I heart this more than once [flame and star eyes emoji]."
Others were caught off guard in a delightful way. "Is this some sick joke? I’m unwell [heart eyes emoji]," one fan joked.
Another added, "Did not see this coming at all," while a third chimed in with, "You’ve got to be kidding me [emotional and handshake emoji]."
The Congratulations singer modeling Kardashian’s designs was the surprising collab fans didn’t know they needed, making the post all the more intriguing.
Jennifer Aniston caught in whirlwind of rumours about her hypnotist lover
Taylor Swift’s hidden message disclosed in 'Life of a Showgirl'
Dakota Johnson dramatically walks away during a premiere of her new film 'Splitsville' after an unexpected banter with...
Princess Andre defends mum Katie Price as she addresses feud with Peter
Jennifer Garner shares three children with former husband and actor Ben Affleck
American actor and musician opens up about embracing ageing in a new way