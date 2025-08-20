Victoria Beckham moved to take firm step because of Nicola’s 'tactics'

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham feud has left Victoria Beckham ‘heartbroken’

Victoria Beckham is beyond devastated with the state of family drama between her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz and the rest of their clan.

The 51-year-old fashion mogul is reportedly pushed to take a major step to distance herself from the drama in order to protect her peace.

The Spice Girls alum might be highlighting the memories of her family vacation on social media, but a Closer Magazine source claimed that she is having the “worst time of her life” behind the scenes.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal ceremony with all of her family attending and no invites to the Beckhams has reportedly broken Victoria beyond measure.

“That renewal of vows seemed like a staged kick in the teeth for the Beckhams and a marked ownership lead by Nicola and her family. Victoria’s made of tough stuff, but nothing has rocked her as much as Nicola’s attack on her. This is personal. She’s told David that she feels like Nicola is turning into a monster,” said the insider.

Tensions have reportedly existed between the daughter and mother-in-law since the wedding, but they have risen above the surface this year.

The source continued, “Victoria knows the games that Nicola is playing. This whole episode of the wedding with the pictures, the ceremony and the snub – the message Nicola is sending has been received loud and clear.”

Deeming the situation “toxic,” they added, “Victoria has confided that she won’t engage with this anymore – she loves her son too much to be drawn into playground behaviour. She knows that Nicola wants to wage this war and coax her into saying something she could later regret, but she definitely won’t give her that pleasure.”

However, Victoria “wants her son back” which is why she is hoping that relationship can be salvaged, despite her bond with Nicola being damaged beyond repair.