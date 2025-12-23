 
AIKing CharlesDonald Trump3I/ATLASKate Middleton
Entertainment

Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences

Russell Brand is a former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry

By The News Digital
December 23, 2025
Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences

Comedian and actor Russell Brand had been charged with a new count of rape and another of sexual assault, British police said on Tuesday. 

According to Reuters, the new charges - authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service - related to two women and followed five charges made in April involving four other women: two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault, going back more than two decades.

The 50-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 in relation to the new charges. 

A trial on the earlier charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16.

The comedian pleaded not guilty in May to the five original charges. 

Once a well-known broadcaster in Britain and a former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, he has denied having non-consensual sex.

After the original charges were announced, Russell Brand said he had been a fool and a sex addict in his younger days but "what I never was, was a rapist".

The original investigation began in September 2023 after allegations were reported by Channel 4 TV's "Dispatches" show and The Sunday Times newspaper.

More From Entertainment News