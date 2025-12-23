Taylor Swift reveals why she cried on stage during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift recalls emotional on stage moment from Eras Tour

Taylor Swift couldn’t hold back tears during one of her final Eras Tour shows.

Taylor got emotional during the last Eras Tour concert in Toronto in November 2024. She told the crowd that she was just "having a bit of a moment" after performing Marjorie.

In a new episode of her Disney+ docuseries Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, the Karma hitmaker revealed that she felt embarrassed about getting emotional during the show.

Revealing the reason for it, she shared that backup singer Kamilah Marshall gave pre-show speech about balancing the grief of losing her mom in 2021 and the joy of being on the Eras Tour.

"I got emotional. I felt like a dumbass," Swift told her brother Austin in a car after the show.

"I couldn’t put words together, Austin," she told her brother when he told her that "tears are the best thing."

"That was kind of embarrassing. That’s nice of you to say, though, you’re a very supportive person," she told him.

"What got me was like, Kamilah made this speech before the show where she was talking about how her mom died. And she was just saying how heartbroken she is that her mom never got to see the Eras Tour and never got to see her do this," Swift said.

"And I was just thinking about it all night. And I knew that and we always used to make eye contact on ‘Marjorie,’ me and Kamilah, because of her mom," she added.

Kamilah’s loss made the singer feel grateful that her parents Scott and Andrea are alive and well and able to enjoy her tour.

"It put it in perspective, like, I don’t know, the fact that Mom did get to see it and Travis got to see it and Dad got to see it, and I just felt so lucky and that’s what cracked me," she told her brother. "It cracked me wide open."

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era is streaming on Disney + and Hulu.