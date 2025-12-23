Photo: Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers' divorce takes a dramatic turn: Source

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are locked in a brutal divorce battle.

As previously reported, Richards has accused Phypers of abuse and harassment, securing a restraining order earlier this summer.

Phypers has since fired back with a string of damaging counterclaims, alleging drug abuse, infidelity, hoarding and neglect. He has also requested spousal support from the actress.

Now, according to the latest report from Us Weekly, Richards is leaving no stone unturned as she fights her estranged husband in court.

The 54-year-old actress has hired Mark Gross, the longtime divorce lawyer of her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, to represent her in the case.

In addition to this, court documents obtained by the outlet show that on December 10, Richards officially notified the court that she was replacing her previous attorney with Gross, who will represent her alongside lawyers Ronald Brot and Yumiko Gibson.

Shortly after being brought on board, Gross raised concerns over Phypers' financial disclosures and argued that the paperwork was improperly completed and must be corrected before a hearing can proceed.

One key issue highlighted was Phypers' claim of owning the wellness center Quantum Epigenetics Consulting.

According to Richards’ legal team, Phypers “failed to state the number of years in that business, and failed to state his income from that business,” prompting calls for revised financial documentation as the high-stakes divorce battle continues.