Rumours turn true about 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer

Chris Evans returns to Marvel in 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer

It was believed that Chris Evans retired in Avengers: Endgame. But in the new trailer of Avengers: Doomsday, he returns to the superhero universe, confirming rumours.



With no dialogue, the teaser delivers emphatic visuals of Captain America arriving at what appears to be his home, where he holds a newborn baby, suggesting he is now a dad.

As the clip ends, the superhero pulls his Captain America suit from storage, with the message, "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Though the new trailer is purportedly the same one that leaked earlier on social media. Meanwhile, the latest teaser is said to be the first in several that the studio is set to drop.

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers, who are directing the forthcoming Avengers movie, also tease, “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this.”

In other news, Simu Liu, who is set to reprise his Shang-Chi role in Doomsday, hypes up a different look.

“It’s a completely different suit that fit on me very differently,” he tells Cosmic Book Views. “It just goes to show: things change,” he added.

Avengers: Doomsday bows out in theatres on Dec. 18, 2026.