Chase Stokes on being treated like a 'zoo animal'

Chase Stokes reflects on metal health and fame

Chase Stokes is taking a stance about being treated like a "zoo animal."

Stokes shot to fame with his role as John B. Routledge in Netflix’s Outer Banks.

Speaking about the fame, he noted that he’s learnt with time to set boundaries and prioritize mental health.

He thinks the show premiered at the "right place, right time, and in a very unfortunate time in the world [during the COVID-19 lockdown]. And so many people have taken it into their homes and watched it countless, countless times."

However, he thinks people should remember that "there is a human behind the character."

He noted that he prefers to have a real connection with people and have a conversation rather than a photo.

"People will come up to me and say, 'Can I get a photo?' " he told People. "That means they've invested in my work, they know the character, they know the show. I'm so proud of that. But one thing that I've learned as I've gotten older and standing a little more firm on my own two feet is that I'm not just a zoo animal. I don't just exist for a photo."

"I'm hyper-aware and not tone-deaf to the fact that I'm super fortunate that in the early chapters of my career, I have had a show that's been a global hit," the Marked Men star added, but "just because people feel so connected to it, it doesn't mean that I'm just still the face on their phone or the face on the iPad. I'm a human."

As the show comes to an end in 2026 with season 6, the actor knows the journey from there may be "tough" and intends to continue his journey "lifelong journey" of working on his mental wellness.

"At 33, I'm actively doing that. I'm in therapy every week. I'm asking the right questions, challenging myself to be better and just understanding that every day is going to be a different journey," Chase Stokes said.