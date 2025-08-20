Chris Martin takes jab at viral CEO scandal as Coldplay fans left stunned

Chris Martin finally spoke out about the viral CEO scandal that began at one of Coldplay’s concerts last month.

During the band’s show in Hull, the singer directly addressed the drama that had followed a lighthearted jumbotron moment gone wrong.

The incident dated back to 16 July at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. The big screen landed on Andy Byron, CEO of tech company Astronomer, sitting with the firm’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

The two were seen holding hands and engulfed in an intimate hug before quickly ducking out of sight. At the time, Martin joked they were either shy or having an affair not realising that Byron was married.

Within hours, the most controversial clip spread online, creating a storm across TikTok, Reddit and Twitter.

However, the attention grew so intense that Astronomer announced Byron’s resignation shortly after, confirming that he stepped down.

At the Hull concert, Martin told the crowd, “This is called a jumbotron, and we’ve done this for a long long time, and we pick people out to say hello, and sometimes they turn out to be internationally massive scandal, sure. But most of the time we’re just trying to say hello to people, that’s all. Now all of this bullsh*t.”

He then joked about the kiss cam segment, warning, “We’re going to do our f**king kiss cam… so if you’re not prepared to be on international news, please duck.”

Coldplay’s tour continues with several shows at Wembley Stadium between 19 August and 8 September.