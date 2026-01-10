Photo: Paul Mescal weighs in on newly found singing passion

Paul Mescal has shared insight into one of his biggest takeaways from stepping into the world of The Beatles for the upcoming biopic series.

The actor is set to portray Paul McCartney across four interconnected films directed by Sam Mendes and produced by Sony Pictures.

The ambitious project will also see Barry Keoghan take on the role of Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson portray John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn play George Harrison.

Speaking to British GQ, Mescal confirmed that he will be doing his own singing for the films, calling the experience both challenging and creatively rewarding.

“I've learned so much. It's really inspired a love," he began.

“I've always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way.”

For those unfamiliar, each of the four Beatles films will focus on a different member of the legendary band, with all four movies scheduled for release in April 2028.