Gwyneth Paltrow reveals son Moses' negative reaction to 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses 'wanted to die' after watching new film

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses "wanted to die" after seeing his mom’s intimate scenes in new film Marty Supreme.

During a Q&A held in support of her latest project, Marty Supreme, Paltrow said her 19-year-old son Moses was tortured by her sex scenes with the film’s lead star Timothée Chalamet.

"Oh my God! My poor son," Paltrow told Demi Moore, who was present there.

"Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in L.A.? He wanted to die," she added.

The actress shares Moses and daughter Apple, 21, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

The Shakespeare in Love star previously told Vanity Fair that "we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot — a lot.”

In a later interview with the publication, she talked further about such scenes and why she shied away from them in the beginning of her career.

She revealed that Great Expectations director Alfonso Cuarón suggested an intimate scene between her and her costar Ethan Hawke, but she refused due to fear of her dad’s reaction.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, my father’s going to have a heart attack,' " Paltrow recalled, referring to her dad, Bruce Paltrow. She noted that she was "really self-conscious about my dad and grandfather seeing this kind of stuff."

Chalamet stars as table tennis player Marty Mauser in the critically acclaimed Marty Supreme. The actor, 30, has already bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for his performance and is expected to get more nominations, including the Best Actor Oscar.

Marty Supreme is in theaters now.