'Anaconda' marks major milestone at box office
'Anaconda' is not a direct reboot of the 1997 film of the same name.
Jack Black and Paul Rudd's comedic take on the cult-classic Anaconda marks a milestone, crossing $100 million at the global box office.
Half of the figure is generated from domestic sales and the other half from the overseas market. Made on a $45 million budget, the latest figures suggest the film is profitable.
Given the movie's comedic nature, Paul, who played Griffin Jr., suggested that shooting the film away from his family in Australia was not easy.
"We were in Australia, we were away from our families for months on end, and what a treat it is to get to hang and work with the people that you really care about and have fun with," he previously told People.
"It does change a little bit, I think, as I've gotten older, we've gotten older. We have families now, and then it makes it a little harder than it used to be," he noted.
Similarly, his co-star Jack shared his sentiments, saying, "If I could freeze time, I would, so that I could have and not miss any of my family time. But what I tell myself when I go off on some of these adventures and movie things, it's like, 'Hey, this is the job.'"
"Lots of families deal with separation from their families over there and it sucks, but it's also a great opportunity," the actor added.
It is worth noting that the current film is not a direct reboot of the classic 1997 horror movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, and Jonathan Hyde.
“When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation,” a logline reads.
