Jenny McCarthy makes blunt statement on use of AI: 'Red flag'

Jenny McCarthy slams AI use for emotional support

It appears Jenny McCarthy woke up and chose violence. Her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen made a splash when she called out Craig Conover for taking emotional support from ChatGPT.



The host threw the ball in the Playboy model court when he asked her, “I wanna know, Jenny, your reaction to Craig telling Whitner he cried while talking to ChatGPT about Paige."

“Well, first of all, the fact that he cries for ChatGPT, it's a little bit — I don't know — feminine?” she bluntly replies, referring to the Southern Charm star, who had a breakup with Paige DeSorbo in 2024 and afterward said to take emotional solace in AI's arms.

But Jenny did not stop there. She continued her blisters, “You can get advice from it, but when you're having an emotional relationship with your phone … that’s what I call a red flag.”

Her statement on the show drew considerable attention for its bluntness.

Meanwhile, the former couple dated for three years. Paige opened up about the split on the Giggly Squad podcast in Dec 2024. "I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life."

"I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force," she concluded.