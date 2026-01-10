Photo: Paul Mescal heaps praise for Paul McCartney like George Clooney

Paul Mescal has spoken warmly about his growing admiration for Paul McCartney.

As fans will know, Mescal will play the music icon in the upcoming Beatles film series.

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, the actor revealed that he has already met McCartney twice.

“He's the most brilliant man. I feel emotionally attached to him. He received me with great kindness and warmth,” Mescal praised the legendary musician.

The four Beatles films, each focusing on a different member of the band, are set to be released in April 2028.

Reflecting on the experience of being part of such a high-profile project, Mescal noted, “One of the many benefits of shooting a Beatles anthology is that you get to do the job and not talk about the job.”

Meanwhile, the acting legend George Clooney has always spoken highly of the musician, who wished him on his 64th birthday.

“I feel very in awe. In the scheme of people, you look at Michael Jordan as the best to ever play the game."

"Paul’s got to be in the conversation as one of the greats of all time. So it’s really something to have him call up and do When I’m Sixty-Four for you.”