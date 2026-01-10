T.K. Carter, 'Punky Brewster' star, dies at 69

T.K. Carter breathed his last at 69

T.K. Carter, best known for his performances in Punky Brewster and The Thing, was found dead on Friday at his residence in Duarte, California. He was 69.



According to TMZ, an emergency call was made to the authorities from the house. When they arrived, they found the actor's body but spotted no signs of foul play.

Yet, the cause of the star's death has not been made public by his family.

While shedding light on Carter's career, which spanned over four decades, his character in The Thing, Nauls, a roller-skating cook, stood out for his iconic performance.

In addition to John Carpenter's 1982 horror film, the actor appeared in several hit projects, demonstrating his ability as a skillful artist who can smoothly perform in comedy and drama.

His performances in Punky Brewster, where he portrayed Mike Fulton, a teacher, and in The Steve Harvey Show, where he played T-Bone, are examples of his reputation for versatility across genres.

Under his belt, he also counted Good Times, Hill Street Blues, Seinfeld, ER, and NYPD Blue among his television credits.

Similarly, his versatility in film was on display in his role selections across projects such as Runaway Train, Hollywood Shuffle, Poetic Justice, Space Jam, and Domino.

It is worth noting that Carter last appeared in the ABC drama The Company You Keep and the FX comedy Dave.