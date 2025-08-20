Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce both 'genuinely ready' for marriage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be preparing for the biggest step in their relationship yet, with sources revealing that the couple are ready for marriage and children after a summer spent closely together.

The lovebirds have spent the past few months keeping things private, dividing their time between Swift’s $50 million Manhattan penthouse and Kelce’s $20 million rental home in Boca Raton, Florida.

Their quiet routine ended last week when they appeared together on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where they shared laughs, affectionate moments and even spoke about Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

However, the most awaited episode drew more than 1.3 million viewers and briefly broke the stream.

“This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever,” a source told US Weekly. “They want to be married and have kids in the future. They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter.”

The same day, the NFL star appeared in a GQ cover feature where he openly praised the Lover hitmaker and spoke about their relationship in more detail than ever before.

Whereas, insiders also said that the couple discovered just how much they had in common while spending uninterrupted time together. “Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” the source added.

With Kelce’s NFL season about to begin and Taylor Swift planning to cheer him on at games as their romance is will remain in the spotlight.