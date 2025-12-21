'Spaceballs' star gets honest about working with his dad on sequel

Bill Pullman first appeared in Spaceballs, a parody of Star Wars, as Lone Starr. Now, he is set to feature in the sequel, this time alongside his son Lewis Pullman.

His son, on the other hand, is over the moon on working with him, saying, “We just wrapped, and … every day was such a trip,” the “Thunderbolts*” star said in an interview with People. “It … felt like a bizarre simulation. I just couldn’t believe my luck.”

He will appear as Starburst, a new character introduced in the franchise. The actor also adds, “We’ve been wanting to do that forever, and we never knew whether we could get the chance or not. And so doing it on a movie like ‘Spaceballs 2’ was just like, ‘What simulation … what world are we in right now?’”

Meanwhile, Mel Brooks shared a video announcement of the long-awaited sequel, stating, "Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one ‘Star Wars’ trilogy But since then there have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel.” T

“But in 38 years,” it concluded before pointing to other well-known franchises, Avatar, Harry Potter, and Jurassic Park. “There has only ever been one ‘Spaceballs.’ Until now…”

Though the specific release date has yet to be announced, the Spaceballs sequel will arrive in theatres in 2027.