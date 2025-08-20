Tom Cruise found THIS part of 'Mission Impossible' ‘brutal’

Tom Cruise latest film of the Mission Impossible franchise sent the fans into frenzy with Cruise’s death-defying stunts.

While the movie 'Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning' got so much attention for its spine-tingling stunts, the 63-year-old revealed that it almost left him with a ‘life-altering injury’.

One of the world’s highest-paid actors shared in the bonus content of the film’s digital release that shooting the biplane stunt almost ‘broke’ his back.

As the scene played over the commentary, the director of the film Christopher McQuarrie added, “You’re talking about a lot of pain here.”

The 'Top Gun' star also told the viewers that there had to be two shootings in Africa due to the unfavorable weather.

He shared that it was cold and ‘so demanding’.

McQuarrie who filmed the scene from a helicopter added, “And once you shot it for real, there was no way to fake it.”

Emphasizing how it takes a team to execute such masterpieces in a film, the 56-year-old praised the crew operating the camera and the man who operated the helicopter involved in the shot.

The American actor and producer detailed filming another ‘brutal’ stunt which involved him holding onto a belt on the side of the plane with him dangling in mid-air.

“This separated the joints in Tom’s fingers from the force,” McQuarrie pointed out. “By the time we finished the sequence, your hands were absolutely swollen. It was so painful to watch.”

For the unversed, Cruise is no stranger to pulling off such life-threatening stunts.

In 'Mission Impossible: Fallout', the Golden Globe award winner drove a motorcycle off a cliff.