Zayn Malik 'sad' selfie goes viral after Perrie Edward's 'toxic' confession

A "sad" selfie of Zayn Malik has been resurfaced after his ex fiance Perrie Edwards described their relationship as "toxic."

Shortly after the Little Mix singer made headlines with her surprising revelations about her past with former One Direction star, Zayn's fans took to social media to revisit some of his old photos.

Although unrelated to Perrie's comments, fans coincidentally resurfaced one of the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s selfies with a gloomy face.

"When Zayn Malik posted this selfie when he was sad," a Reddit user captioned the photo, in which a younger Zayn, now 31, appears with a straight face, sporting longer hair and a bearded look.

In the comments section, some fans argued that he didn’t look sad at all and that he always posed that way, while others questioned why he couldn’t just be left alone.

Responding to the debate, the author of the post explained that the Pillowtalk chart topper is rarely seen online, so fans hold on to old memories to stay connected.

This whole scenario took place after the Shout Out to My Ex songstress revealed during an interview on the We Need to Talk podcast that her romance with Zayn was "a little bit toxic."

"At the time, I thought everything we experienced in our relationship was normal because it was my first relationship, first love," she recalled. "I was like, 'Oh, this is how it's supposed to feel. It's supposed to feel a little bit toxic in some ways. This is probably normal, right?'"

This mindset led her to believe that toxic behaviours were a natural part of relationships until she met Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, her current fiancé and a professional soccer player.

Zayn and Perrie’s relationship lasted from 2011 to 2015, including an engagement in 2013.

She later opened her heart for Alex in 2018. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Axel, in August 2021 and got engaged the following year in June 2022.

As for Zayn, he is currently single but shares a four-year-old daughter, Khai Malik, with his ex, supermodel Gigi Hadid.