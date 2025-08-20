Joe Jonas details life-changing incident during a flight

Joe Jonas reveals accident which lead to lifetime regret

Joe Jonas is haunted by his memory of this one flight which became a source of his lifetime embarrassment.

The 36-year-old singer sat down for a candid interview where he revealed how his contact lenses led to a misunderstanding.

The Cake By the Ocean hitmaker recalled that he accidentally high-fived a flight attendant on his way out of the bathroom after he joined the mile-high club, during his interview at Are You Okay show.

In his defence, Jonas said, “I was wearing contacts.”

“I left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer,” he continued, “After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant.”

Although it remains to be an “embarrassing moment” for the Camp Rock alum, he went on to add that it happened on a private plane, “[Otherwise,] I would be banned from flying,” he laughingly added.

Still, the Jonas Brother members said it was “worth it” when asked by the interviewer.

Fans flocked to social media discussing the candid interview, with one writing, “Joe having no filter is the best thing ever,” while another added, “I absolutely love this man. He’s such a comedian.”

A third chimed in, Mile high club? Bro some of us are just trying to fit in the seat,” and another added, “Joe obviously has not been taking advantage of his status over the years.”