Gwyneth Paltrow faces worst 'fear' amid new career move

Gwyneth Paltrow is a well-known actress, yet when she returns to acting after a seven-year hiatus to Marty Supreme, she admits feeling "petrified."



"Acting is so weird. It's so hard to explain how you do it. It's not a skillset that...it's not a trade that you learn and you get onboarded into how to do something," the star says on The Awardist podcast.

"It's so weird and ephemeral and kind of magic. So I was like, how did I used to do this? And am I still going to be able to do this? Am I going to be able to access all that stuff and the energy and in the moment?" she continues.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Academy-winning actress sheds light on her character, Kay Stone, explaining that she spent "a lot of time thinking about the fact that she had lost her son in World War II."

"So she wanted people to see a hard, cold, glamorous figure at the beginning, who then gets some life breathed into her, and there's moments where all of a sudden she has this girlishness to her, which is so beautiful and painful."

"Then of course she dares to take this risk to kind of really see if she can reconnect with that part of her that's the real her. And then, of course, her dreams are a bit dashed and it's not a very happy ending for her," Gwyneth concludes.

Marty Supreme to arrive in theatres on Dec 25.