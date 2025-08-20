Jennifer Aniston surprises fans with whispers of dating hypnotist

Jennifer Aniston has been making headlines with her new romance with Jim Curtis, a life coach, author and master hypnotist.

The lovebirds first surfaced in reports from gossip outlet Deux Moi a month ago, described as an unexpected match that quickly sparked curiosity.

The rumours intensified after Aniston and Curtis were seen in Malibu on August 18, dining at Nobu with Courteney Cox and her longtime partner Johnny McDaid.

The group’s outing made headlines when the Friends star, who was married to Hollywood’s legend Brad Pitt, and Curtis stepped out wearing matching denim jackets, fueling further talk of a romance.

Curtis first came onto fans’ radar when he and Aniston followed each other on Instagram, leaving likes and comments that did not go unnoticed by fans.

In June, the two were seen dining at Ventana Big Sur in Northern California and weeks later, they celebrated the Fourth of July in Mallorca, where the Murder Mystery star introduced the author to Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka during a yacht gathering.

However, Curtis built his career after living with a chronic illness for over twenty years. He turned to practices such as hypno-realisation and neurogenesis, later becoming a coach and motivational speaker.

On his website he wrote, “I’ve helped thousands of others break free from their past to create an entirely new reality of powerful loving connection.”

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston has long been a focus of public fascination since her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt.