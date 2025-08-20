Kerry Katona defends Katie Price after Alex Reid's cash video leak

Katie Price is getting a supporting hand amid all the all chaos in her life.

Kerry Katona has stepped into the spotlight to defend her friend after Katie's ex- husband Alex Reid shared a video of her counting cash and also commented on the behaviour of another ex Kieran Hayler.

The former cage fighter, 50, shared a clip on social media, showing Katie- who had been declared bankrupt at the time-counting a wad of notes.

Kerry, who has been close friends with Katie for years, disapproved of the video being shared and even left a comment on the Instagram post.

'Oh f*** off!!! Doing anything to stay relevant,' Kerry wrote on the clip.

Interestingly, the comment has since been deleted.

Kerry also weighed in on Katie's past relationship with her ex husband, Kieran.

Katie's daughter Princess, in her show The Princess Diaries, revealed she had a traumatising childhood, recalling it was a difficult time when her mother split from Kieran. She added that Kieran has since apologised to her and brother Junior.

Kerry responded in her new! magazine column: 'I think it's good that he apologised-he bloody well should have.'

This comes as Katie Price is reportedly embroiled in a legal dispute with both Kieran Hayler and Alex Reid over her new tell-all documentary, according to reports.

The series set to coincide with the 30th year anniversary of her rise to fame as one of The Sun's page 3 girls, will see Katie spill the beans on her fleetings flings, serious relationships, and he long career in the media industry.